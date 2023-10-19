Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

