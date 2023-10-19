Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,429 shares of company stock worth $163,857,443 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

