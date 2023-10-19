Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

