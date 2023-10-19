Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

