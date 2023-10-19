Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 609,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 101.04%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

