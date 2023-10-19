Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.