Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

