Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,399 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

