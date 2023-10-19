Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 38,800 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

