Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,628 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

