Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Tobam increased its holdings in Ecolab by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

