Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 15,153 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

