Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.36. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

