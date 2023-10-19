Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,808.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,808 ($22.08) and last traded at GBX 1,811 ($22.12), with a volume of 58793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,828 ($22.33).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.37) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,428.25 ($29.66).
View Our Latest Research Report on Derwent London
Derwent London Trading Down 0.9 %
Derwent London Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,586.35%.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.