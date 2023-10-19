Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,808.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,808 ($22.08) and last traded at GBX 1,811 ($22.12), with a volume of 58793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,828 ($22.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.37) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,428.25 ($29.66).

Get Derwent London alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Trading Down 0.9 %

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,586.35%.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.