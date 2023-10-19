Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 2.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

