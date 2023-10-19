DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 809,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

