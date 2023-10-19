Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $85,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $154.24 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

