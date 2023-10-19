Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 598.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.