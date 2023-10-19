Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Decreased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 388,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 318,068 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD remained flat at $46.32 during trading on Thursday. 18,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

