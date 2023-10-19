Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

