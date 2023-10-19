Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 573,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,165,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

