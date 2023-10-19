Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 4,412,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,571,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.