Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 110,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

