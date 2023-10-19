Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $83.40 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 663827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 86,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

