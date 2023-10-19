Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 844,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

