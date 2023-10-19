DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

