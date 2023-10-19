DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

DTE opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

