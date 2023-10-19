Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Asana by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,632,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,921,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $2,527,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,397,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,531,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,632,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,921,666. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,155,551 shares of company stock valued at $78,609,548 and sold 62,815 shares valued at $1,101,425. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

