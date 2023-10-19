Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

