Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 17,309 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 935,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,138,000 after buying an additional 232,561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 202.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

