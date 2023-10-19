Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.