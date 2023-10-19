Duality Advisers LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.42 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

