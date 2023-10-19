Duality Advisers LP Has $935,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $140.23.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
