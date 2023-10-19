Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.10 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Roblox Stock Down 2.6 %

RBLX stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

