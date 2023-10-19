Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.14 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $86,857,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $62,894,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.
Open Text Price Performance
NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 180.36%.
Open Text Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
