Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.14 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $86,857,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $62,894,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 180.36%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.