Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.22 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $972,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,071,735.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $972,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,071,735.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,933 shares of company stock worth $36,925,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.