Duality Advisers LP Invests $990,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.7 %

TXT opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

