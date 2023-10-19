Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,228. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

