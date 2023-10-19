Duality Advisers LP Makes New $962,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

