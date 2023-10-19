Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NXST opened at $143.27 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

