Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.59 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,833,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 403,284 shares of company stock valued at $40,564,071 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

