Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,957 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 238,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,925,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $370.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.13. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $370.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.