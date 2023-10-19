DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,885. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. DZS has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DZS by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 183.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 552,866 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

