East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $53.65. 109,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,245,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

