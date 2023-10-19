Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 61775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

