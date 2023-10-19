Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Lowered by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

