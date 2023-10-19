Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 442,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

