EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 7.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 732,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,042,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

EHang Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 617.93% and a negative return on equity of 264.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EHang by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EHang by 82.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

