Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

EFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EFC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 158,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 409.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,294,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 878,677 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.