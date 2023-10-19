Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 398,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

